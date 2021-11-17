2 arrests made outside of Rittenhouse Trial Wednesday as protesters await verdict

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Two arrests were made Wednesday outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse as protesters await the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Arguing between supporters and protesters of Rittenhouse once again took shape Wednesday as the jury continued with deliberations. They were dismissed in the afternoon.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A 34-year-old woman was also arrested for disorderly conduct.

With arguing going outside, there was a moment of comradery between two people with opposing views.

“We coexist and stand on the same ground. she walked away last night and so did I,” said Bishop Tavis Grant. “I’m not threatening her, she’s not threatening me. I respect her point of view, she respects my point of view. At the end of the day, we have the right to life. This is why Kenosha will be a better city.”

Outside of the courthouse, a man gained attention as he walked with a military-style rifle. Wisconsin is an open-carry state.

There are roughly 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops authorized to respond in case of unrest. Gov. Pritzker said he has law enforcement resources dedicated in Lake County in anticipation of the verdict.