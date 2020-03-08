2 arrested in connection to Christmas shooting of 7-year-old Brighton Park girl

CHICAGO — Police have arrested two people of interest in connection to the shooting of a 7-year-old girl last Christmas in Brighton Park.

Officers said a stray bullet went into the home in the 3500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Christmas morning. Police said the girl was in the living room watching TV when the bullet struck her.

She was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Doctors later said her prognosis was “very positive.”

The girl’s family released a statement following the shooting stating that they were “grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

The identities of those arrested are not known at this time. Chicago police said charges are expected.

Breaking – Detectives and gang investigation units have arrested 2 people of interest in connection with the Christmas shooting of a 7 year old child in Brighton Park. Charges are expected and additional details will be released once charges are filed. pic.twitter.com/fCaODhkrfU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 8, 2020