CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday following a single-vehicle crash into the garage of a Crystal Lake residence.

Authorities say a crash investigation is underway after an SUV heading eastbound on Ballard Road drove through the intersection of Briarwood Road and veered off the roadway. The airborne vehicle struck the garage of a residence in the 100 block of Heather Drive, resulting in injuries to the driver and a person inside.

Police said the vehicle’s male driver was extricated by Crystal Lake Fire first responders and flown to Condell Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The person struck inside the home was also flown to Condell Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information or cellphone video to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620.