LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. — Two adults and nine kids were injured Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m.

According to information from ISP, the driver of a van drove off the road for an unknown reason and rolled the van on its side in a ditch.

There were three adults and 10 kids, ages 5-12 years old, inside the van at the time of the crash, state police said. Two of the adults and nine of the kids were taken to hospitals with injuries.

The extent of their injuries and their conditions weren’t released.