19-year-old woman shot, killed at Park City apartment complex

PARK CITY, Ill. — A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a Park City apartment complex.

At around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Sharon Avenue on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old woman suffering from at least one gun shot wound. The woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Due to the nature of the incident, Park City police requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The incident has been determined to be a homicide.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Park City Police Department at 847-662-2135 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222