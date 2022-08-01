LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Dyer man died and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident Sunday night on Robinson Lake.

At around 8:15 p.m., authorities responded to the lake, located just to the east of I-65 in Hobart.

Witnesses saw two kayakers tip over and struggling about 200 feet from the shore.

A bystander was able to enter the water and save a 54-year-old Dyer woman. She was transported in critical condition.

About an hour later, a dive team located the body of a 19-year-old Dyer man.

The investigation revealed that both kayakers had wearable life jackets with them, but were not wearing them at the time of the incident, the DNR said.

The identities are being withheld at this time.