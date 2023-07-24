Gebron James Clark, 19, who was charged with first degree murder in connection to a Chatham homicide on June 3, 2023.

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after being arrested in connection to a Chatham homicide that happened during the first week of June, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Gebron James Clark, 19, who was charged with first degree murder in connection to a Chatham homicide on June 3, 2023.

Police said 19-year-old Chicago resident Gebron James Clark was charged with one felony count of first degree murder after he was arrested by CPD officers in the 0-100 block of West 110th Place Sunday.

Beforehand, Clark was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 40-year-old man on June 3 in the 8300 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

Clark is due back in bond court on Tuesday.

No other information is available at this time.