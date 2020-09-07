18-year-old shot, killed while playing basketball in North Chicago; 77-year-old woman wounded

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — Family is shaken after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday while playing basketball in North Chicago.

Police said a 77-year-old woman was also wounded after officers responded to the shooting shortly after 7 p.m. in the 20 block of Greenfield Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Sulayman Little shot to death with a gunshot wound to his head. Family members said he was playing basketball at the time and believe he was not the intended target.

Police believe the shooter arrived in a vehicle, got out and fired shots, then reentered the vehicle and fled.

“We was cooking and barbecuing, the kids was playing and all a sudden this craziness takes place,” great-uncle Anthony Brown said. “We got a hole in our family now because of this.”

Nearby, a 77-year-old woman was also shot while gardening. She was struck in the leg and is expected to survive the injury.

“Just working in her yard,” Brown said. “How we gonna keep letting this stuff happen man?”

Brown said there are far too many people and children losing their lives.

“We gotta save our kids, save our children is out here and they dying and we acting like we don’t care,” Brown said. “What’s wrong with us?”

No suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate. If you have information, you can leave a tip at 847-596-8700.