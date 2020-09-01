18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder of 17-year-old activist Caleb Reed

CHICAGO – An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in the death of 17-year-old activist Caleb Reed.

Genove Martin, of Englewood, was arrested just before 10:30 a.m. on the westbound ramp of I-94 near East 70th and South State.

17-year-old Caleb Reed was found shot in the head in the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue and was rushed to the hospital. Friends said he was a bystander, hit by a stray bullet. He died two days later.

His mother Sabrina Pleasant, still consumed with grief, spoke with the help of a sign language interpreter earlier in the month.

“It’s so hard for me to express it, I don’t have the words, I just have to say, I love you Caleb,” Pleasant said.

For more than a year, Reed had been active in bringing attention to the root causes of gun violence. Most recently, he advocated for removing Chicago police from public schools.

He would have been an incoming senior at Mather High School in West Ridge.