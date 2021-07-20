18-year-old driver admits to deadly hit-and-run of woman in Lincolnwood, criminal charges expected

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — An 18-year-old man admitted to authorities Tuesday that he was responsible for the deadly hit-and-run of a 63-year-old woman.

Police said the hit-and-run occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Touhy Avenue and McCormick Boulevard. A 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe struck the woman, later identified as Marcia Morris, 63, of Chicago, crossing the street.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Evanston and was pronounced dead.

Police said the 18-year-old driver came into the police station Tuesday, accompanied with an attorney, to admit he was the driver. Criminal charges are expected and police did not provide his identity, citing an ongoing criminal investigation.