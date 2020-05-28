18-year-old dead after shooting in Mundelein Walgreens parking lot

MUNDELEIN, Ill. – Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old died Thursday as a result of a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot in Mundelein.

At around 1 p.m., officers responded to the store, located in the 300 block of North Lake Street, on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who was badly wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other and met in the parking lot for some type of exchange.

Police said before the shooting, the suspect was in the passenger seat of the victim’s car and then fled. The suspect is currently at-large.

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted and there is not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call investigators at 847-968-4600 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.