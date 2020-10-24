18-year-old college freshman from western suburbs dies of COVID-19 complications

La GRANGE, Ill. – An 18-year-old University of Dayton student, who is from La Grange, recently passed away from COVID-19 complications following a long hospitalization.

On Friday, the university announced Michael Lang, of La Grange, died due to complications from COVID-19.

Friends of Lang, who recently began his college journey as a freshman, are shocked.

“He was just very energetic. Very just fun-loving. He was just a nice guy,” Ryan Swanson said.

School officials said Lang left campus Sept. 13 to study remotely from his home in LaGrange.

He passed away on Thursday following a long hospitalization.

“During the summer, he loved caddying at the LaGrange Country Club. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and all sports and was a good friend to all,” part of his obituary read.

The university held a candlelight vigil for Lang on Friday night. Memorial services are scheduled to be held at a funeral home in Countryside next week.