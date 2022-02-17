CHICAGO — Police have arrested and charged a suspect in last month’s murder of a 15-year-old boy.
On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Tremell Neloms in Calumet City. He faces a bond hearing Thursday, after being charged with first degree murder for the fatal shooting of Caleb Westbrooks.
Westbrooks, 15, was walking to catch a bus from Rauner High School when he was fatally shot in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue on Jan. 18.
There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.
18-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Caleb Westbrooks
CHICAGO — Police have arrested and charged a suspect in last month’s murder of a 15-year-old boy.