18-year-old charged in carjacking incidents: police

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after police said he was involved in two carjacking incidents.

Anthony Blackburn was charged with attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Blackburn was arrested on Monday after police said he was identified as a person who took part in a Nov. 16 armed carjacking of two men, ages 54 and 56, and the attempted carjacking of a 39-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Polk Street.

No further information was provided.

The city has seen a surge of carjackings this year.