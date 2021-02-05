18-year-old charged after Canaryville carjacking

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old was charged in connection to a Canaryville carjacking.

Amari Jackson, 18 (Chicago Police Department)

Armani Jackson was arrested Wednesday after he was identified as the offender in an armed carjacking of a 41-year-old man on the 400 block of West 46th Street.

Jackson was taken into custody about an hour after the carjacking. Police said he was arrested after “a brief foot pursuit.”

He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular carjacking with a firearm.

No further information was provided.

The city has seen over 200 carjackings this year so far. Anyone with any information about a recent carjacking, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.