CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. while the teen was sitting in a parked car in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard. Police said two men came up to the car and began shooting.

The teen was shot in the back and shoulder. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

The incident is under investigation.