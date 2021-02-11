17-year-old killed in Dan Ryan crash ID’d

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Express way has been identified.

Ernesto Ponders, a Sauk Village teen, was among two killed when a car crashed along the Dan Ryan and ended up on top of a concrete barrier.

A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was also killed. A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Illinois State Police said the Chicago Heights man was driving a Chrysler sedan along the expressway on the city’s South Side when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck an overhead sign pole before coming to a rest atop a concrete median barrier about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the crash closed the expressway’s southbound express lanes for about six hours before all lanes reopened about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.