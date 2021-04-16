17-year-old girl struck, killed by vehicle in Blue Island Friday afternoon

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. – A 17-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Blue Island.

Just before 3:30 p.m., police responded to the area of 127th Street and Highland Avenue on the report of a vehicle into a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old girl who was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

The driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.