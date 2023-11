CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl is injured after a shooting in Chicago Lawn early Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, the girl told officers she was walking outside near the 2800 block of West 71st Street around 2:58 a.m. when a black BMW approached and shots were fired.

The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the lower left back and was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

There were no other injuries reported and there is no one in custody at this time.