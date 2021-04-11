17-year-old Florida girl electrocuted after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old girl has died after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she was electrocuted after stepping on downed power lines in Spring Hill.

According to troopers, the 17-year-old was driving northbound on Evenglow Avenue near Hyacinth Lane around 12:15 p.m. when she collided with a powerline downed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s strong storms.

The girl’s Dodge Avenger caught fire along the driver’s side, so she tried to exit the car from the passenger side. Troopers say as she was exiting the car, she stepped on the downed active powerline and was electrocuted.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports from Hernando County Fire Rescue said the girl was 20 years old.