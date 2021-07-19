17-year-old driver charged with reckless homicide after 4 teens die in Hickory Hills crash

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. — A 17-year-old driver has been charged with reckless homicide after four teens died in Hickory Hills Saturday afternoon following a crash.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 8500 block of 89th Street on the report of a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle, a 2008 SUV, was traveling eastbound on 89th Street at an extremely high-rate of speed, police said.

Detectives believe the vehicle was trying to “go airborne” over the crest of a hill at 86th Avenue. The vehicle did go airborne and then struck a large tree on 89th. It then split in half.

Four teens, twos 17 year olds, 16-year-old and a 15-year-old died as a result of the crash.

Two of the fatal crash victims, Jamerial and Omarian, were brothers.

“It was Jamerial, Omarian, Destini and Nate,” neighbor Jocelyn Gonzales said. “These kids did not deserve to go that way, they were great kids. All four of them.”

On Monday, authorities announced they charged the 17-year-old driver with reckless homicide, along with traffic citations.

The driver, who has not been named because they are a minor, was charged in juvenile court.

The crash remains under investigation by Hickory Hills police and SMART.

A vigil was held at 7 p.m. Sunday.