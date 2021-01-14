17 CPD officers reportedly suspended after seen ‘lounging’ in Bobby Rush’s office amid looting

CHICAGO – Chicago police have suspended 17 officers for lounging in Congressman Bobby Rush’s office amid looting last summer, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara told the Sun-Times the union is challenging all of the suspensions.

Surveillance video taken inside the longtime congressman’s South Side campaign office in the early hours of June 1 shows a group of officers sitting, making popcorn and in one case napping, “while small businesses on the South Side were looted and burned,” Lightfoot said at the time. “Officers were on the front lines truly taking a beating, and these guys were lounging, in a congressman’s office.”

Rush’s office in the Grand Boulevard Plaza at 55th Street and South Wentworth Avenue was burglarized on Sunday, May 31. Afterwards, he said staff members notified him that surveillance footage showed officers “lounging” inside the office as looters were targeting nearby stores.

“While looters were tearing apart businesses within their sight, within their reach, they were in a mode of relaxation and they did not care about what was happening to business people, to this city,” Rush said at the time.

Rush initially brought the surveillance video to City Hall and then an investigation was opened.