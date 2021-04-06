16-year-old shot dead by Hawaii police after officers pursue car linked to string of crimes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot by police in Hawaii.

The boy was driving a stolen car before it drove into the Kalakaua Stream. Police said the car had been linked to a series of violent crimes most recently an armed robbery.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said around 4:30 p.m. Monday officers located a white Honda Civic stolen from Kailua on Saturday.

The same vehicle is linked to burglary and car theft in Kaimuki, purse snatching in Waikiki, and armed robbery in Moiliili.

It started with a home burglary in Kailua over the weekend, and then an armed robbery in the Moiliili area on Monday.

Officers found the vehicle and there was a chase on Kalaniaoanle Highway, H-1 and Kapiolani Boulevard.

Officers fired shots at vehicle which rammed two police cars before going into a canal.

The people in the car ran from canal and were chased.

One male was critically wounded and later died.

“We believe that the vehicle rammed two marked police cars and crashed through a chain link fence and went into the Kalakaua canal,” Ballard said. “During this time officers fired multiple shots into the vehicle.”

KHON witnessed dozens of police officers on Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street where the entire area is blocked off. Multiple ambulances were also at the scene.

Police have Kalakaua blocked off from King Street to Makaloa Street. Witnesses tell me they heard multiple gunshots.

Witnesses told KHON they heard multiple gunshots.

“When I was lying down on my couch, I heard four gunshots, then two more after that,” Theresa Linoz said. “So I went out onto my lanai, and I seen a whole bunch of cops at the stop light and I came running downstairs and I saw all this happen.”

“Just hearing about this, this close to my neighborhood,” resident Marilyn Yeager said. “It just rips my guts out. Ok. It really does. It’s coming too close to home.”

According to witnesses, several men were taken out of this stream area in handcuffs. Police have a ladder to get down into the area. We can see a crashed car.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street at approximately 5 p.m. to treat and transport three patients:

An 18-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds and was listed in serious condition.

A male in his late teens or 20’s who sustained gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.

A 14-year-old boy who sustained upper body injury (not a gunshot wound) and was listed in serious condition.

The fourth patient, a 22-year-old man, was evaluated for minor injuries on Hauoli St. and refused to be transported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.