16-year-old killed in Englewood car crash

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash in Englewood.

The teen was in the back seat of a Nissan Altima that was struck head-on by another vehicle that crossed over into its lane near 59th Street and Parnell Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Friday night.

A 20-year-old woman was driving the Nissan Altima and she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The front seat passenger in the Altima ran off after the accident.

A 60-year-old man was driving the sedan that hit the Nissan. He was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Police said it appears to be alcohol related.

Officials are investigating.