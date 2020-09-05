16-year-old girl shot in the face on Near West Side: police

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the face while traveling in a car early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the teen was a passenger in a car on the 200 block of South Ashland Avenue when she heard shots and felt pain around 2:45 a.m. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said neither she nor the other people in the car saw the offenders or know where the shots came from.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one has been taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.