16-year-old charged with first-degree murder of 19-year-old New Lenox man

NEW LENOX, Ill. – A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder related to the death of a 19-year-old New Lenox man.

The boy, who police did not name because he’s being charged as a juvenile, is accused of murdering Charles Baird, 19, of New Lenox.

Baird shot on May 11 at a Circle K gas station. He later died from his injuries two days later.

Police believe a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe pulled across from the pump Baird was using and a suspect allegedly attempted to enter Baird’s vehicle while he was inside.

Police said Baird came outside and was confronted by a suspect with a gun. Baird reportedly turned and began to run after an exchange of words. One shot was fired and struck Baird in the back.

The Santa Fe was later recovered after a car crash in Dolton on May 15. After an investigation, police discovered a juvenile suspected, believed to have killed Baird, was in the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges.

On June 25, New Lenox police learned the boy was being released and placed him into custody for the murder of Baird.

He was been charged with first-degree murder with a bond set at $2,500,000.