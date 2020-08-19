16-year-old charged in stabbing of Glenbrook South student

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Suburban police made an arrest and filed charges in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elias Valdez, a Glenbrook South High School student.

Valdez was found lying on a grassy area with a puncture wound in his chest near the 1200 block of Greenwood Road on Aug. 5 around 7 p.m.

The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he died during surgery.

Police said the 16-year-old surrendered to authorities on Monday and was charged with second degree murder.

The teen, who is not being named because he is a minor, is at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center while he awaits a hearing.

No word yet on a motive.