CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy and two other individuals were injured after a shooting on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday night.

According to police, the victims were standing in the street near the 5100 block of South Christina Avenue around 11:17 p.m. when a male offender approached and fired shots at them.

A 20-year-old woman was transported to Holy Cross Hospital with a graze wound to the left thigh. She is listed in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the abdomen. A 16-year-old boy was also transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He is in fair condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.