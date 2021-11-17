16-year-old arrested for murder of Zion mother reading Bible to daughter

ZION, Ill. — A 16-year-old was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant for the death of a Zion mother who was shot and killed while reading her daughter the Bible inside her home.

Zachariah Myles was taken into custody Monday afternoon at around 4 p.m. after Waukegan police responded to a shots fired call near Jackson and Belvedere.

A week ago, a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Myles for allegedly exited his home in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue and began recklessly shooting a rifle at another person on the night of Oct. 17.

Melanie Yates, 23, was struck by a stray bullet while reading her daughter a Bible story, family said. She died the next day from her injuries.

“She was with her baby reading a Bible story to her seven-month-old and praying with her,” father Shawn Calderon said after the shooting. “You can see we’re struggling with them being traumatized.”

Despite being a minor, authorities are charging Myles as an adult.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $145,000.