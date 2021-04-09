150K suburban vaccine appointments will be available Friday at noon

CHICAGO — On Friday, thousands of first-dose appointments will be made available at several state-run mass vaccination sites as well as pharmacies as Illinois expands eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

At noon Friday, 150,000 appointments will be made available at 11 state-run mass vaccination sites in the suburbs and at area pharmacies. Some of the locations that will have available appointments include Forest Park Community Vaccination Center, South Suburban College, Triton College and locations in Tinley Park.

Eligible residents are asked to register and schedule an appointment for a vaccine online or call the Illinois Department of Public Health’s vaccine hotline at 833-621-1284. More information at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker joined Cook County leaders Thursday to announce that Illinois will be moving to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility. Starting Monday, April 12, Illinois resident over the age of 16 will be eligible for the vaccine.

Those 16 and 17 years of age can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Chicago officials have said that such universal eligibility will be expanded on April 19, meeting a goal set this week by President Joe Biden, but Pritzker said Chicago residents are “absolutely welcome” to sign up for appointments at the state-run vaccination sites. However, Pritzker also urged not to expect to get an appointment immediately.

Schedule an appointment for a vaccine at cookcountypublichealth.org.