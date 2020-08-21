15-year-old shot in West Lawn: police

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the city’s West Lawn neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the teen was riding his skateboard on the 6500 block of South Hamlin Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Friday when he stopped someone and asked the person if he had been shot. The person noticed the teen was shot in the back.

Details surrounding how the teen was shot were not immediately shared by police.

The teen was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

No further information was provided.