15-year-old shot in Roseland: police

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Officials said the teen was walking in an alley on the 200 block of West 111th Street around midnight Thursday when someone dressed in all black shot at him. The 15-year-old was struck on the upper part of the buttocks.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital by a family member where he was listed in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.