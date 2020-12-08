15-year-old killed in Roseland shooting was Mount Carmel sophomore

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Monday was a student at Mount Carmel High School, the school said.

Police said Isaiah Wade was near an alley around 2:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Perry Avenue in Roseland neighborhood. Wade was shot in the head. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he later died.

On Tuesday, Cardinal Blase Cupich issued a statement:

Eight people were shot, two of them fatally, Monday in Chicago. One was 15-year-old Isaiah Wade, a sophomore at Mount Carmel High School. Another young life cut short by senseless violence. Another family left to mourn, forever altered. Mt. Carmel High School is a close community and we keep Isaiah, his family, friends and school staff in our prayers during this unimaginably heartbreaking time.

The school also Tweeted out a photo and statement.

In loving memory of Isaiah Wade '23. May the Saints of Carmel welcome Isaiah into eternal life and may Our Lady of Mount Carmel watch over Isaiah's family and friends during this most difficult time.



Isaiah will be greatly missed. — Mount Carmel H.S. (@MountCarmelHS) December 8, 2020

No suspects are in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.