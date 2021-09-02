15-year-old Gary high school student shot Wednesday after getting off bus

GARY, Ind. — A 15-year-old student in Gary was shot Wednesday after a group of teenagers got off a bus.

Police responded to the 700 block of Clay Street at around 4 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police believe a small group of students from West Side Leadership Academy got off the bus when an argument ensued.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest and was transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital. The boy had surgery last night and is now in stable condition.

The suspect fled the area. On Thursday, police announced they have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

The school corporation said the district has begun random security checks at the school and their security team has “determined that additional safety measures are needed at West Side and will be implemented over the next two days.”

The high school is holding classes remotely Thursday and Friday as a result of the shooting.

This is the second Northwest Indiana high school student to be shot outside of a school building in the last week since classes started. On Aug. 27, a Hammond High School student was shot outside of the school following an altercation.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince released the following statement.

“My family and I join our neighbors throughout Gary and Northwest Indiana in sending our prayers for a full and speedy recovery to the student who was injured in an incident near a Gary Community School Corp. bus stop yesterday afternoon.

My wife and I raised our sons in this community, and we sent them to Gary public schools. We join Gary families in insisting our students are safe on all school properties, buses and other facilities. We will partner with our s traditional and charter public schools to do what we can to ensure that level of safety.

Our Gary Police Department officers are working closely with Gary Community School Corp. administrators and security personnel to investigate this incident and prevent anything like this from happening again, and we will get to the bottom of this.”

Anyone with information can call Gary police at 219-881-7300.