CHICAGO — A teenager was found fatally shot in an alley on the city’s North Side.

The teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head just before midnight near Damen and Farragut in the Bowmanville neighborhood . He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner has identified the boy as 15-year-old Estaban Luvianos.

There are currently no witnesses, and no word on a motive.

No one is in custody.