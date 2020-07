CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the boy was in the 9800 block of South Hoxie Avenue in the city’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood around 5 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle approached him. Police said a person inside that vehicle fired shots at the boy and he was hit in the back.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

No one is in custody.