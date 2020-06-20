15-year-old boy struck, killed on bicycle in Woodridge

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

WOODRIDGE, Ill. – Police in Woodridge are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was struck and killed on his bicycle Friday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of West 75th Street in Woodridge on the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was attempting to cross 75th Street and was struck in the eastbound lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.

At this time, it’s unknown if any vehicles stayed at the scene or if this is a hit-and-run.

Woodridge police continue to investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can report a tip to 630-960-8998.