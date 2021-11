AURORA, Ill. — Aurora Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to police, Jaime Perez left home around 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police described Perez as standing 4-foot-9-inches, weighing 175-200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was made available.

Anyone with information should call the police at (630) 256-5500 or contact 911.