CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was shot and stabbed during an altercation with a group of men in Little Village.

The incident happened near 24th Street and Rockwell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said the group of people started punching and kicking the teen before stabbing him twice in the shoulder and shooting him in the arm.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.