14-year-old killed, 6 others injured in crash in Palos Heights

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — A teenage girl was killed and six other people were injured Monday night in a crash in Palos Heights.

According to Palos Heights police, six teens were in a Honda Civic Monday night traveling eastbound on College Drive near Ridgeland Avenue. The driver lost control of the vehicle and drove onto a grassy shoulder then crossed into the westbound lane. The Honda then collided into Chevy Tahoe with just the drive inside.

Three female teenagers were found ejected from the vehicle. 14-year-old Madison Harrison was among them. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The five other teens and the driver of the Tahoe were taken to the hospital. At least one of the victims was last listed in critical condition.

Madison was a freshmen at Eisenhower High School.

The school posted a message on its Facebook page Tuesday that said in part, “Deepest sympathies to the Harrison family. It is with the heaviest heart that we share the news of the death of Eisenhower High School freshman Madison Harrison. She was killed in a car accident on Monday night. … Please keep Madison and her family in your prayers.”

The crash is under investigation.