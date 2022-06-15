JUSTICE, Ill. — Police announced Wednesday that a 14-year-old has been charged with murder after 15-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a south suburban apartment complex last fall.

Suri Davis, 15, was found dead near an inside stairwell on Nov. 22 in the 8700 block of South 87th Avenue.

Family said Davis called her mother around 3:30 p.m. that day telling her she had just gotten off the bus from Argo High School and was walking home. She was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

“She got dropped off from the bus service. She entered our building and proceeded to go into the apartment but never made it up there,” her mother said at the time. “It was a tragic incident that took place in the middle of our building, inside the hallway area. My daughter was attacked and I just want answers.”

The 14-year-old boy lived two blocks away from the family on 85th Street.