CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot several times near the City’s Golden Gate neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue when a 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, ‘flank,’ and arm while walking near the street.

The victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he is reported as being in good condition.

Police have no one in custody at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in this case, anonymous tips can be placed online at cpdtip.com.