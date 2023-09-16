COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot near Hillcrest High School Friday night has been identified by the medical examiner’s office.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as 14-year-old Marshawn Mitchell from Hazel Crest, Illinois.

Officers responded to shots fired at the high school near the 17000 block of Pulaski Road around 9 p.m. of shots fired.

Police found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

The Hillcrest Hawks Football team posted a statement on their Facebook page:

“We are all saddened by the events that happened tonight after our Homecoming Football Game against Oak Forest. There is an active investigation by all the appropriate authorities! We are praying for all involved! Please pray for our staff and students who have been affected by this unfortunate, senseless act of violence!”

The Country Club Hills police department is actively investigating the incident.

WGN will update as more information is recovered.