CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man were shot in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

The two were sitting in a parked car on the 1600 block of West Waseca Place around midnight on Thursday when someone in another car opened fire.

The boy was shot three times in the head and hospitalized at Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

The man was listed in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.