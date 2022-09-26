CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot near Trumbull Park Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to the 14-year-old boy on the street and someone fired shots at him.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the head before being taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

It is unknown whether police have any offenders in custody at this time. Area two detectives are investigating.