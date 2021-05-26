13-year-old wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl was wounded after a shooting on the Far South Side.

Police said the girl was sitting in the back seat of a car on the 300 block of East 131st Place around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man fired shots at the car.

The girl was hit in the arm and leg and was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

Police said the intended target was a male passenger who was sitting next to her in the car. No one else in the vehicle was injured.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.