CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot Saturday afternoon in the Illinois Medical District.

Just before 2:15 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of West Harrison Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was shot while she was in an alley. The girl was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.