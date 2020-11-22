13-year-old Crown Point girl dies in crash Saturday night

CROWN POINT, Ind. – A 13-year-old Crown Point girl died after a vehicle went off the road Saturday night.

At around 8 p.m. Saturday, Lake County authorities were dispatched to the 4500 block of West 113th Avenue on the report of a crash.

Police said a 13-year-old girl, later identified as Kelly Hume, was leaning out of a window in a car driven by her 18-year-old sister. The car then went off the road down a steep incline and the girl was dragged from the vehicle.

Police are investigating whether a cell phone may have been a factor in the crash.