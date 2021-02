CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a carjacking in the Kenwood neighborhood in November.

Chicago police said the teen was arrested after being identified as the person who carjacked a 33-year-old man on the 4700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with felony vehicular hijacking with a firearm.