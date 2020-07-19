13 shot during large fight in Peoria early Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – Police in Peoria are investigating after 13 people were shot early Sunday during a large fight.

Just before 4:45 a.m., police responded to the area of Water Street and Hamilton Street on the report of a fight.

Police said shots were fired during a large fight among a crowd of 200 people.

Two victims were transported from the scene with serious injuries and 11 people self-transported.

Six men and seven women were shot, police said. No injuries are considered life threatening at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria police at 309-673-4521.